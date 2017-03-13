Shots fired Friday night in Fairfield

Shots fired Friday night in Fairfield

Less than two weeks since a 25-year-old Suisun City man was shot in broad daylight, later succumbing to his wounds, Fairfield police are investigating another shooting. Around 8:40 p.m. Friday, Fairfield police dispatch began receiving calls of a reported shooting in the 1100 block of 2nd Street.

