Shots fired Friday night in Fairfield
Less than two weeks since a 25-year-old Suisun City man was shot in broad daylight, later succumbing to his wounds, Fairfield police are investigating another shooting. Around 8:40 p.m. Friday, Fairfield police dispatch began receiving calls of a reported shooting in the 1100 block of 2nd Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP STOP CORRUPTION in American Canyon city co... (May '14)
|23 min
|un agenda 21
|54
|American Canyon PUBLIC Officials VIOLATES FEDER... (May '15)
|26 min
|un agenda 21
|25
|School board meeting to discuss next steps afte...
|2 hr
|Anne
|18
|Kurshan Scared Again
|2 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|5
|Police are leaving in large numbers
|2 hr
|Anne
|26
|Gregory Gazaway: A time for thanks, courage
|2 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|19
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|10 hr
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC