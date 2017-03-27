Sanchez wants to see how Solano moves...

Sanchez wants to see how Solano moves forward on marketing

Suisun City Mayor Pete Sanchez, who worried last year that federal funds for Moving Solano Forward might just produce an $800,000 website, says he's hopeful the effort will assist cities and the region in attracting business. The project has provided cities in Solano County with good information about potential business locations, Sanchez said, and marketing follow-up will be crucial for whether Moving Solano Forward succeeds.

