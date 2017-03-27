Sanchez wants to see how Solano moves forward on marketing
Suisun City Mayor Pete Sanchez, who worried last year that federal funds for Moving Solano Forward might just produce an $800,000 website, says he's hopeful the effort will assist cities and the region in attracting business. The project has provided cities in Solano County with good information about potential business locations, Sanchez said, and marketing follow-up will be crucial for whether Moving Solano Forward succeeds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California voters want to work with Trump, poll...
|3 hr
|M A G A
|3
|SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t...
|4 hr
|S Kimo
|4
|Howard Fitzpatrick: A crying shame
|5 hr
|they still get paid
|2
|California chief justice warns rule of law 'cha...
|5 hr
|ha ha ha
|2
|Bill To Increase Welfare Payments Stalls In Cal...
|5 hr
|ha ha ha
|2
|Vallejo woman arrested for shooting daughter's ...
|11 hr
|im sam and im bad
|3
|Vacaville Christian School incident
|11 hr
|mwahahaha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC