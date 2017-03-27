Resource Conservation District doing Earth Day cleanup April 22

The Solano Resource Conservation District invites the public to celebrate Earth Day by doing some early morning “spring cleaning” in the cities of Rio Vista, Dixon, Fairfield, Suisun City, and Vallejo on Saturday, April 22. “This third annual event engages community members in the beautification and improvement of many of the county's major trails, parks and waterways,” said Allison Martin, SRCD Assistant Program Manager, in a press release. Event times will vary by city but most cleanups events are set to occur between 9 and 11 a.m. Representatives from cities and local agencies will host cleanup sites that are most in need of the community's attention.

