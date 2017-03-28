Report: High attendance rate, few sus...

Report: High attendance rate, few suspensions at Public Safety Academy

The Public Safety Academy that opened in 2012 has a higher attendance rate than other schools in the Fairfield-Suisun School District, few suspensions and "is doing very well," says a self study for its accreditation. Former Fairfield Police Chief Walt Tibbet, former Suisun City Police Chief Ed Dadisho and retired school district Superintendent Jacki Cottingim-Dias originally conceived the public safety academy program, the report states.

