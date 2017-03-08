Police: Solano County man kills daugh...

Police: Solano County man kills daughter-in-law with hammer

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: San Francisco Chronicle

Amarjit Singh, 63, was arrested in Suisun City late Tuesday after an alleged fatal attack on his daughter-in-law with a hammer. Amarjit Singh, 63, was arrested in Suisun City late Tuesday after an alleged fatal attack on his daughter-in-law with a hammer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo Planning Commission rejects Orcem/VMT p... 1 hr Anonymous 16
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost 2 hr Bob 2
Man shot multiple times Friday in Vallejo 4 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 23
What's Vallejo's Export 4 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 23
THIZZ Nation gets busted (Apr '12) 5 hr Pinche Juevos 697
Trump Towers coming to Vallejo 5 hr Anon 7
Vallejo seeks public opinion on city's brand 6 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 3
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,626 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC