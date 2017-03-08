Police: Solano County man kills daughter-in-law with hammer
Amarjit Singh, 63, was arrested in Suisun City late Tuesday after an alleged fatal attack on his daughter-in-law with a hammer. Amarjit Singh, 63, was arrested in Suisun City late Tuesday after an alleged fatal attack on his daughter-in-law with a hammer.
