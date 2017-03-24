Police Search for Suspects, Getaway Van After 4 Suisun City Homes Burglarized in Same Day
The Suisun City Police Department posted a surveillance video of suspects fleeing after burglarizing a home in broad daylight Wednesday in a Suisun City neighborhood. A surveillance video from an upstairs window across the street catches who officials believe are the suspects, as well as their getaway van backing into the driveway of a home on Promenade Circle.
