Police: Person kicks in Suisun woman's door early Sunday
Suisun City police officers responded at 9:32 a.m. to The Henley Apartments on the 800 block of Sunset Avenue for a report of a burglary. The woman told police she heard knocking on the front door, but was not expecting any visitors, according to a press release about the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa Bowman: So much for transparency
|4 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|27
|Vallejo woman faces up to 5 years in prison for...
|5 hr
|Xxx
|1
|Police are leaving in large numbers
|6 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|75
|Jimmy Genn: SOS, Survival of our Smokestack?
|7 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|16
|Gregory Gazaway: A time for thanks, courage
|10 hr
|im sammie for sure
|24
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|13 hr
|Dixon Girl
|7
|CalPERS disaster affects state taxpayers
|16 hr
|burrp
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC