Police arrest Suisun City man in Fairfield sexual assault case

A four-month investigation into an alleged November sexual assault ended with the arrest Tuesday of a Suisun City man by Fairfield police in connection with the incident, according to a Fairfield police press release. Detectives arrested Khary Je-Von Cook, 36, at his parole agent's office in Vallejo and booked him into Solano County jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, rape, oral copulation and use of a firearm in commission of a felony and felony sex offender, according to jail booking records.

