No new developments in Vacaville real estate fraud case
The case against a Vacaville man who was convicted last year on real estate fraud charges remained at a standstill Monday morning in Solano County Superior Court as his sentencing was further delayed because of talks of a possible new trial. Richard D. Lamphere, 53, was convicted in September on a series of real estate fraud-related charges stemming from a decade old investment scheme, where two men were defrauded out of more than $1.3 million combined.
