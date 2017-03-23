No new developments in Vacaville real...

No new developments in Vacaville real estate fraud case

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: The Reporter

The case against a Vacaville man who was convicted last year on real estate fraud charges remained at a standstill Monday morning in Solano County Superior Court as his sentencing was further delayed because of talks of a possible new trial. Richard D. Lamphere, 53, was convicted in September on a series of real estate fraud-related charges stemming from a decade old investment scheme, where two men were defrauded out of more than $1.3 million combined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prison for man with string of DUI cases (May '16) 3 hr denise 7
California says GOP health bill would cost stat... 8 hr that s right 2
California State University board votes to rais... 8 hr that s right 2
In California, Democratic Voter Registration Cl... 8 hr that s right 4
Police take dozens of abandoned, blighted vehic... 8 hr Guantanamo Sam 23
News SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t... 9 hr Helen 1
AT&T strike: Bay Area workers among 17,000 who ... 11 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 3
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,043 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC