No fooling: Suisun schedules April Fool's trash drop-off day

Republic Services and the city will host an inaugural drop-off day from 8 a.m. to noon April 1 in the lot behind the Suisun City Post Office. Suisun City residents may bring one load of approximately 4 cubic yards of regular trash, electronic waste, green waste, appliances, mattresses, bed springs, sofas, trash, paper, cardboard, wood, tree branches and clothes.

