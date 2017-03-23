No fooling: Suisun schedules April Fo...

No fooling: Suisun schedules April Fool's trash drop-off day

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Republic Services and the city will host an inaugural drop-off day from 8 a.m. to noon April 1 in the lot behind the Suisun City Post Office. Suisun City residents may bring one load of approximately 4 cubic yards of regular trash, electronic waste, green waste, appliances, mattresses, bed springs, sofas, trash, paper, cardboard, wood, tree branches and clothes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California says GOP health bill would cost stat... 3 hr that s right 2
California State University board votes to rais... 3 hr that s right 2
In California, Democratic Voter Registration Cl... 3 hr that s right 4
Police take dozens of abandoned, blighted vehic... 4 hr Guantanamo Sam 23
News SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t... 4 hr Helen 1
AT&T strike: Bay Area workers among 17,000 who ... 7 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 3
New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo 8 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 50
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,768,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC