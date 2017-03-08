Mini-Medical School teaches Aging wit...

Mini-Medical School teaches Aging with Vitality

Thursday Mar 9

Come and check out the upcoming Mini-Medical School of the same name that, though sponsored by the Senior Coalition of Solano County, is actually for everyone. Imagine a series of sessions, each featuring an engaging, highly-skilled local physician who can break down a topic in a way that everyone can understand.

