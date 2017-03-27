Military Notes: Airman with local ties completes training
U.S. Air Force Airman Julian Paul W. Aguiling graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. Aguiling is the son of Jose P. Aguiling of Fairfield and Martha J. Woolery-Aguiling of Suisun City.
