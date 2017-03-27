Man at center of Fairfield police cha...

Man at center of Fairfield police chase, during which dog was killed, enters plea

There are 1 comment on the The Daily Republic story from Tuesday Mar 21, titled Man at center of Fairfield police chase, during which dog was killed, enters plea. In it, The Daily Republic reports that:

A wanted man accused of once again endangering police officers and the public during another failed effort to flee arrest last week pleaded not guilty Tuesday to his four newest felony charges. Antoine J. Gordon, 44, faces allegations of evading police, resisting arrest and possessing stolen property.

Birds Landing Bob

Another career criminal that the looney liberal court system just can see fit to keep in jail. I agree with one of the commenters to the DR that if this guy causes any harm to an innocent person the judge who let him out should be sued
