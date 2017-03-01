Man, 25, shot to death near Fairfield elementary school IDd
Police Wednesday identified the person shot to death in Fairfield near an elementary school as a 25-year-old man from Suisun City. Jose Jimenez Jr. died at a nearby hospital after he was shot Tuesday just after 1 p.m. in the 2800 block of Mankas Boulevard, according to the Fairfield Police Department .
