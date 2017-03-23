Hearing delayed for Suisun City men a...

Hearing delayed for Suisun City men accused of sexual assaulting, drugging teenagers

Two Suisun City men arrested last year on suspicion of drugging and sexually assaulting two teenagers appeared briefly Tuesday morning in Solano County Superior Court, where their upcoming probable cause hearing was postponed. Rashad Perkins-Stovall, 19, and Carlos Brown, 28, are facing a pair of charges relating to the rape and drugging of two individuals, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old.

