Gaslighters infuse comedy into whodunit

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO The cast of Vacaville's Gaslighters Theatrical Company's latest production, “An Audition for a Murder,” a murder-mystery whodunit comedy, opening March 31 in Suisun City, is Paul Knowles, Kerry Brown, Salina Conse, Annika Sund, and Cathy Knowles; and Kurt Thompson, David Beal, Alexander Belmont, Abie Canerino, Ryan Gaskins, Shelby Jordan, and Dan Clanton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.