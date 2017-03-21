Gaslighters infuse comedy into whodunit
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO The cast of Vacaville's Gaslighters Theatrical Company's latest production, “An Audition for a Murder,” a murder-mystery whodunit comedy, opening March 31 in Suisun City, is Paul Knowles, Kerry Brown, Salina Conse, Annika Sund, and Cathy Knowles; and Kurt Thompson, David Beal, Alexander Belmont, Abie Canerino, Ryan Gaskins, Shelby Jordan, and Dan Clanton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orcem Appeal
|26 min
|Alice
|9
|Police take dozens of abandoned, blighted vehic...
|2 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|20
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|4 hr
|Reek Fire
|8
|Jury convicts Vacaville man of shooting that in...
|9 hr
|I know
|1
|Trial starts for Vacaville man on felony assaul...
|10 hr
|I know
|1
|California 'Sustainable' Energy Mandate to Cost...
|12 hr
|NO more taxes
|2
|Vallejo-based U.S. Forest Service seeks public ...
|12 hr
|chop chop
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC