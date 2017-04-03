FSUSD recognized for its Model School Attendance program

FSUSD recognized for its Model School...

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: The Reporter

Like all educators, Fairfield-Suisun Unified leaders take chronic absenteeism seriously, but their engaged, coordinated efforts to deal with students who are absent more than three weeks during a school year have been recognized by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson. In a press release issued Thursday, he cited the district as one of 27 statewide with Model School Attendance Review Boards , taking into account “innovative and effective practices to reduce suspensions, expulsions, and chronic absenteeism.” “Students need to be in school to learn,” Torlakson said in the prepared statement.

