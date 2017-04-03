FSUSD recognized for its Model School Attendance program

Like all educators, Fairfield-Suisun Unified leaders take chronic absenteeism seriously, but their engaged, coordinated efforts to deal with students who are absent more than three weeks during a school year have been recognized by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson. In a press release issued Thursday, he cited the district as one of 27 statewide with Model School Attendance Review Boards , taking into account “innovative and effective practices to reduce suspensions, expulsions, and chronic absenteeism.” “Students need to be in school to learn,” Torlakson said in the prepared statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.