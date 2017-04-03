FSUSD recognized for its Model School Attendance program
Like all educators, Fairfield-Suisun Unified leaders take chronic absenteeism seriously, but their engaged, coordinated efforts to deal with students who are absent more than three weeks during a school year have been recognized by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson. In a press release issued Thursday, he cited the district as one of 27 statewide with Model School Attendance Review Boards , taking into account “innovative and effective practices to reduce suspensions, expulsions, and chronic absenteeism.” “Students need to be in school to learn,” Torlakson said in the prepared statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Senate OKS Statewide Immigrant Sanct...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Updated regional transportation plan released
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|SeeClickFix results are in for month of March
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo City Council holding budget meeting Tue...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Fairfield man ID'd as victim of Friday's Vallej...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Putin Buys Mare for Cheap
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Vallejo City Manager Daniel Keen retiring in No...
|1 hr
|Mrs Shihsquee ova...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC