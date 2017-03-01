Fairfield PD releases name of Suisun ...

Fairfield PD releases name of Suisun City man shot, killed on Mankas Boulevard

The man fatally shot Tuesday near the Mankas Neighborhood Park has been identified as a Suisun City resident, Fairfield police announced Wednesday. Jose Jimenez Jr., 25, died from his injuries at an area hospital.

