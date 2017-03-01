Fairfield PD releases name of Suisun City man shot, killed on Mankas Boulevard
The man fatally shot Tuesday near the Mankas Neighborhood Park has been identified as a Suisun City resident, Fairfield police announced Wednesday. Jose Jimenez Jr., 25, died from his injuries at an area hospital.
