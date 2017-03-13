District announces Earth Day cleanup sites for Solano
"This third annual event engages community members in the beautification and improvement of many of the county's major trails, parks and waterways," Allison Martin, assistant program manager of the Solano Resource Conservation District, said in a statement. Rio Vista's site will be at Sandy Beach Park, while the Hall Memorial Park in Dixon is another site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Railroad lease Alstrom
|3 hr
|Not With Bob
|4
|Inquiry ordered into Vallejo officer after tape...
|5 hr
|Not With Bob
|6
|Pomos seek to create long-needed homeland, casi...
|6 hr
|Action
|49
|Viral video of Vallejo police encounter sparks ...
|7 hr
|Mikail Brown
|8
|Trump Towers coming to Vallejo
|10 hr
|Anon
|45
|Vallejo Waterfront Weekend seeks non-profits to...
|14 hr
|hey ricky
|2
|Vallejo school board to meet during special mee...
|14 hr
|hey ricky
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC