Council to consider floating boutique hotel on Suisun waterfront
A floating boutique hotel could soon call the Suisun waterfront home if the City Council approves the proposal at Tuesday's meeting. Scott Locker approached the city in January with the idea of relocating the operation of his vessels, the Barkissimo and Barquito, to the marina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worel seeks to replace Vallejo school board pre...
|16 min
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|56
|Faraday Future seeking negotiation extension fo...
|1 hr
|American Way
|21
|What's Vallejo's Export
|2 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|9
|Vallejo Planning Commission rejects Orcem/VMT p...
|2 hr
|Brad_F
|15
|Vallejo extends contract talks with Faraday Future
|2 hr
|John Paul
|9
|Man shot multiple times Friday in Vallejo
|5 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|21
|Proposed California amendment would lower votin...
|6 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|4
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC