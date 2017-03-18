Church notes: March 18, 2017
The Lehrhaus Judaica Course: Book of Ruth with Jehon Grist, continues 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 28. Register at http://catalog.lehrhaus.org. FAIRFIELD - Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. God's Kitchen serves a community meal at 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School board meeting to discuss next steps afte...
|23 min
|Pearsall Legacy DUI
|9
|Gregory Gazaway: A time for thanks, courage
|45 min
|Tom
|14
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Police are leaving in large numbers
|7 hr
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|23
|Bishop defrocked?
|8 hr
|Bye Ramona
|31
|Poll: Do you support California being a sanctua...
|9 hr
|yippee
|2
|Thousands of undocumented immigrants live in So...
|9 hr
|take it to the bank
|10
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC