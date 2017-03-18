Church notes: March 18, 2017

The Lehrhaus Judaica Course: Book of Ruth with Jehon Grist, continues 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 28. Register at http://catalog.lehrhaus.org. FAIRFIELD - Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. God's Kitchen serves a community meal at 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.