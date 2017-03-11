Church notes: March 11, 2017
Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. The evening message is from David Truesdell, pastor of ministries. His topic is "Our Horizontal Issues and Vertical Reality," from 1 Peter 2:1-3.
