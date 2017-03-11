Church notes: March 11, 2017

Church notes: March 11, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Worship 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1731 N. Texas St., Suite E. The evening message is from David Truesdell, pastor of ministries. His topic is "Our Horizontal Issues and Vertical Reality," from 1 Peter 2:1-3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ryan Messano: A short-lived 'victory' 22 min Anonymous 5
Trump Towers coming to Vallejo 1 hr Anon 17
Police vacate dozens of squatters from Vallejo ... 1 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 8
Rick Mariani: Your turn, council 2 hr Wanglow 16
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost 4 hr Birds Landing Bob 4
News Vacaville school leaders gather today for speci... 4 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News Democratic club welcomes public policy advocate... 4 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,123 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC