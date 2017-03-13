Arraignment delayed for Suisun City homicide suspect
A 63-year-old man suspected in this week's death of a Suisun City woman made his first appearance Friday afternoon in Solano County Superior Court, where his arraignment was delayed for one week. According to Chief Deputy Public Defender Elena D'Agustino, the suspect, Amarjit Singh, of Suisun City, is on suicide watch in the county jail.
