Another delay in sentencing for man suspected in rural Vacaville killing

Wednesday Mar 29

Yet another delay has arisen in the sentencing of a man who chose not to contest an involuntary manslaughter charge. That came after a 2016 jury trial that ended with a jury finding Perez not guilty in what law enforcement called the execution-style shooting of a Suisun City man in July 2013 at a rural home in hills north of Vacaville.

