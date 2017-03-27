Alleged gunman in 2012 homicide appears in court

A Suisun City man accused of fatally shooting a passenger in 2012 as they delivered newspapers was in court Tuesday for a trial conference. Daniel Jimenez Diaz, 32, sat alongside his defense attorney Roberta Brooks, as Presiding Judge Harry S. Kinnicutt called forward three witnesses in the case who confirmed they would be available to appear in court Aug. 8 for trial, or that they would maintain communication with their council, which would make their presence optional.

