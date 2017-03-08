a&E Source: Celebrate

Former Vallejoan Missy Robertson was chosen by coach Alicia Keys in the “blind audition” in the new season of NBC's “The Voice.” Hannigan honored: Solano County Supervisor Erin Hannigan was honored as the 14th Assembly District's Woman of the Year by Assemblyman Tim Gray in a special session of the State Assembly. “Supervisor Hannigan has been a true public servant for the people,” Grayson said, praising the former Vallejo City Councilmember for working “tirelessly.” During the annual Woman of the Year celebration, a woman from each Assembly District is honored at the State Capitol.

