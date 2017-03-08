a&E Source: Celebrate

a&E Source: Celebrate

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Former Vallejoan Missy Robertson was chosen by coach Alicia Keys in the “blind audition” in the new season of NBC's “The Voice.” Hannigan honored: Solano County Supervisor Erin Hannigan was honored as the 14th Assembly District's Woman of the Year by Assemblyman Tim Gray in a special session of the State Assembly. “Supervisor Hannigan has been a true public servant for the people,” Grayson said, praising the former Vallejo City Councilmember for working “tirelessly.” During the annual Woman of the Year celebration, a woman from each Assembly District is honored at the State Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Towers coming to Vallejo 7 min Anon 34
New marketing strategy to boost Solano's econom... 39 min Army Navy 2
Traffic citation amnesty program expires at end... 1 hr Anonymous 1
California To Give The Green Light To Truly Dri... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Ryan Messano: A short-lived 'victory' 6 hr Anonkk 12
Rick Mariani: Your turn, council 7 hr im feelin sammie 20
Man shot multiple times Friday in Vallejo 8 hr More of the same 24
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,394 • Total comments across all topics: 279,481,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC