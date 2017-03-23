3.7-percent rate increase goes before Fairfield-Suisun Sewer District directors
A 3.7-percent increase in each of the next five years for residential customers of the Fairfield-Suisun Sewer District goes before directors Monday with seven protest letters objecting to the hike. "Most citizens don't attend your board meetings," Fairfield resident John Takeuchi wrote.
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crooks nab $8,000 in cigarettes from 7-Eleven i...
|47 min
|Ned the Red
|3
|Robots could take over 38% of U.S. jobs within ...
|52 min
|Ned the Red
|7
|City council to review VMT/Orcem appeal in May
|54 min
|oh mom
|9
|Carmen Cassius: Dr. Bishop's triumphs
|3 hr
|The zodiac
|2
|Robots could replace 1.7 million American truck...
|3 hr
|the old chinaman
|3
|Faraday Future terminates negotiations on North...
|5 hr
|the old chinaman
|6
|Dennis Yen: Orcem made its case
|6 hr
|Anonkk
|2
