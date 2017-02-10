Youth at The Leaven put heart into ar...

Youth at The Leaven put heart into art to thank Travis personnel

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Children at The Leaven's Signature Center demonstrated, and drew, lots of love for Travis Air Force Base personnel Thursday. The club room was full of children, staff and dignitaries as the kindergarten through fifth-graders expressed their thoughts on paper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... 1 hr sour john 11
Super Sunday event set at Fairfield, Vallejo ch... 1 hr stand back 6
White privillage 3 hr El diablo 12
Michael J. Haworth: Signs of desperation 7 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 8
Vallejo Police Department hiring cadets, officers 7 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 5
Solano DA appoints new Family Violence Preventi... 8 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 3
Solano College employee: Wheelchair use led to ... 8 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 6
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 12 at 1:57AM PST

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,669 • Total comments across all topics: 278,784,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC