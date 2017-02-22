Vallejo police arrest man suspected o...

Vallejo police arrest man suspected of murdering Landrin Kelly

Police arrested a man Tuesday suspected of killing Landrin Kelly, a father who turned into a community activism after his teen son was murdered in Richmond. Kelly, 48, of Suisun City, was knocked to the ground during a fight on Feb. 11 in the 700 block of Virginia Street, according to Vallejo police.

