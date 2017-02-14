Suisun police arrest Vacaville man after fight
A suspected marijuana sale that escalated into shooting and a fist fight on Eider Lane ended Monday with a Vacaville man in handcuffs, according to Suisun City police. Police were called at 11:14 a.m. to the 500 block of Eider Lane, detained two men who were fighting and recovered a handgun, police said in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is Second Coming, Yowzer
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|4
|Groups opposed to south Vallejo project holding...
|1 hr
|brainiac_isback
|19
|Shots fired into Vallejo store; shooter, target...
|3 hr
|Pablothecoyote
|10
|Just move the students and teachers
|6 hr
|Peter Love Facial
|3
|Investment shift costs CalPERS $900 million in ...
|12 hr
|then what happened
|2
|DONNELLY: Jerry Brown's California Legacy is a ...
|12 hr
|then what happened
|2
|California Dems Want Forced Savings; Republican...
|13 hr
|then what happened
|2
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC