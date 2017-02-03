Suisun library site of teen paint party
The library's Teen Advisory Board will host a Teen Paint Palooza event at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Suisun City Library, 601 Pintail Drive. Teens are invited to the library to develop their artistic skills.
