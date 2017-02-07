Suisun imposes restrictions on waterfront parking lots

A resolution to put a crimp in the number of people who use city parking lots for long-term parking was approved Tuesday by the Suisun City Council. The new law forbids cars from parking in any of nine parking lots owned by the city around the waterfront from 2 to 5 a.m. This change was one of three ideas brought forward by Suisun City Police Chief Tim Mattos at a Jan. 3 council meeting to deal with crime and vagrancy problems in Suisun City's old town and waterfront area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.