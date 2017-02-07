Suisun imposes restrictions on waterf...

Suisun imposes restrictions on waterfront parking lots

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Republic

A resolution to put a crimp in the number of people who use city parking lots for long-term parking was approved Tuesday by the Suisun City Council. The new law forbids cars from parking in any of nine parking lots owned by the city around the waterfront from 2 to 5 a.m. This change was one of three ideas brought forward by Suisun City Police Chief Tim Mattos at a Jan. 3 council meeting to deal with crime and vagrancy problems in Suisun City's old town and waterfront area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City Hall officially opposes VMT/Orcem project 14 min Samalamadingdong 4
County supervisors address storms, food deserts... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Transient woman rescued after spending night st... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi... 1 hr Barbara Cuntdillass 1
Former Vallejo pastor guilty of fleecing flock 2 hr Tony Blueballs 10
Paula McConnell: Do your job 2 hr Tony Blueballs 17
News Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14) 8 hr Thinker 23
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 07 at 9:26AM PST

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,755 • Total comments across all topics: 278,658,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC