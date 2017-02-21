Suisun City stays course on Measure S...

Suisun City stays course on Measure S spending

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

One with better streets, more police officers on the beat, sustained vital city services and business centers that people would want to visit. That is the core of what the council said Tuesday should be in the city's vision statement for Measure S, the first of a three-step process to determine where to best spend the $1.8 million the Measure S sales tax is expected to raise each year for the next two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Linda Stout: Vanishing act 4 hr Pearsall3Years Pr... 15
Marti Brown seen cleaning rooms at Best Western... 6 hr The Sentinel 26
White privillage 7 hr Wanglow 25
Vallejo commission meeting cancelled after angr... 7 hr LoneGunmen 30
News Blue Apron news a big win for Fairfield 8 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News Fairfield council eyes state-mandated parking c... 9 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
California Deluge Marks Urgency of Infrastructu... 15 hr Citizen 7
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 21 at 9:12AM PST

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,558 • Total comments across all topics: 279,054,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC