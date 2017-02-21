Suisun City stays course on Measure S spending
One with better streets, more police officers on the beat, sustained vital city services and business centers that people would want to visit. That is the core of what the council said Tuesday should be in the city's vision statement for Measure S, the first of a three-step process to determine where to best spend the $1.8 million the Measure S sales tax is expected to raise each year for the next two years.
