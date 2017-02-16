Suisun City man loses appeal of murder conviction

A Suisun City man who was serving as a foster parent when in 2010 he killed an infant in his care, lost his appeal Thursday of his murder conviction. Ronald Tanubagijo, after a three-week jury trial, was found guilty in 2014 of murder and child abuse causing death for the "shaken-baby" death of Christian Bito, a 3-month-old child.

