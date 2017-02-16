Student art show takes over Solano To...

Student art show takes over Solano Town Center gallery

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Sarah Phillips noticed an open door at the Fairfield-Suisun City Visual Arts Association's Solano Town Center Gallery. On an opposite wall was an abstract painting done by her older sister, Megan Phillips, a Fairfield High School senior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo commission to ratify landmarks decision 1 hr Holy_Knight 33
California bill would make Election Day a state... 1 hr Anonymous 1
State bill introduced to increase penalties for... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Bill Could Allow Later Last Call Times In Calif... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Mexico Senators, Calif. Lawmakers Discuss Plans 1 hr Anonymous 1
California's LGBT Travel Ban Could Bar Teams fr... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Telemundo Town Hall Highlights Illegal Immigran... 1 hr Anonymous 1
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 17 at 2:00AM PST

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,511 • Total comments across all topics: 278,937,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC