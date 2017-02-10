Spooky ghost walk returns to Suisun City
The spectral heritage of old town will be showcased by the Solano County Paranormal group when they step out for a ghost walk. The Fairfield-based paranormal group will begin the ghost walk at 8 p.m. Friday at Virgil's Bait Shop at 201 Main St. Each ghost walk is limited to 20 guests and is approximately two hours long.
