Spooky ghost walk returns to Suisun City

Read more: The Daily Republic

The spectral heritage of old town will be showcased by the Solano County Paranormal group when they step out for a ghost walk. The Fairfield-based paranormal group will begin the ghost walk at 8 p.m. Friday at Virgil's Bait Shop at 201 Main St. Each ghost walk is limited to 20 guests and is approximately two hours long.

