Solano Symphony will receive $15,000 from Fairfield
The Solano Symphony will receive $15,000 from Fairfield that it will have to return if it doesn't match that amount in fundraising, the City Council agreed Tuesday. Cliff Gordon, representing the symphony, which had sought $30,000 to support the rest of its performance season, said after the council decision that the funding is welcomed.
