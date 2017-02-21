Solano Symphony will receive $15,000 ...

Solano Symphony will receive $15,000 from Fairfield

The Solano Symphony will receive $15,000 from Fairfield that it will have to return if it doesn't match that amount in fundraising, the City Council agreed Tuesday. Cliff Gordon, representing the symphony, which had sought $30,000 to support the rest of its performance season, said after the council decision that the funding is welcomed.

