SCOE taps employees of the year
Several people who work for the Solano County Office of Education have been named employees of the year, it has been announced. Superintendent Lisette Estrella-Henderson tapped Judith Waelbrock as Teacher of the Year, writing in a prepared statement that “Judy creates positive relationships with staff, parents, and students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo commission to ratify landmarks decision
|7 hr
|Larry
|32
|Coffee with Cops event set for Saturday in Vallejo
|8 hr
|Wanglow
|7
|Vallejo City Council gets look at new business ...
|10 hr
|Carter
|17
|Increasing power bills shock Vallejo residents
|16 hr
|wow
|2
|Dodd introduces Solano park district bill
|16 hr
|wow
|2
|Jerry Brown to Congress: Protect California's p...
|16 hr
|wow
|2
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|16 hr
|wow
|29
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC