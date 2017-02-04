Residents, including kids, tied up in home invasion
Five people, including two children, were allegedly tied up and held at gunpoint for more than an hour Friday afternoon, as two men ransacked their Suisun City home, according to police. At about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Redstone Circle for a report regarding a home invasion, police said.
