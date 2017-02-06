Police search for 2 men after home in...

Police search for 2 men after home invasion

Suisun City police are looking for two men who broke into a home at gunpoint, tied up five people inside, and left with cash and property, the department said. The home invasion happened about 1:30 p.m. Friday at the 200 block of the Redstone Circle when the two armed men forced their way into the home.

