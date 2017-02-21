Man who attempted to rob a Del Taco in Suisun City over wrong order takes plea deal
A Suisun City man pleaded no contest Tuesday in Solano County Superior Court on attempted robbery and vandalism charges related to an altercation in January at a local fast food restaurant. As part of his plea, the man will serve two years on summary probation and 60 days in county jail.
