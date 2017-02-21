Man who attempted to rob a Del Taco i...

Man who attempted to rob a Del Taco in Suisun City over wrong order takes plea deal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Reporter

A Suisun City man pleaded no contest Tuesday in Solano County Superior Court on attempted robbery and vandalism charges related to an altercation in January at a local fast food restaurant. As part of his plea, the man will serve two years on summary probation and 60 days in county jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Linda Stout: Vanishing act 24 min Pearsall3Years Pr... 15
Marti Brown seen cleaning rooms at Best Western... 1 hr The Sentinel 26
White privillage 2 hr Wanglow 25
Vallejo commission meeting cancelled after angr... 3 hr LoneGunmen 30
News Blue Apron news a big win for Fairfield 3 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News Fairfield council eyes state-mandated parking c... 4 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
California Deluge Marks Urgency of Infrastructu... 11 hr Citizen 7
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Solano County was issued at February 21 at 9:12AM PST

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,025 • Total comments across all topics: 279,049,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC