Man suspected in 2013 rural Vacaville killing takes plea deal

A plea deal was sealed Friday with a killer pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter in exchange for prosecutors giving him a five-year prison sentence. A jury found Sergio L. Perez not guilty in March 2016 in what law enforcement called the execution-style shooting of a Suisun City man in July 2013 at a rural home in hills north of Vacaville.

