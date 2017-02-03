Library foundation taking nominations for Woman of the Year
The organizing committee for the event, under the auspices of the Solano County Library Foundation, is seeking nominations for a woman to be honored as Woman of the Year. “This year's focus is on women who work in business and labor,” said Jennifer Barton, head of this year's committee.
