Library foundation taking nominations...

Library foundation taking nominations for Woman of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Reporter

The organizing committee for the event, under the auspices of the Solano County Library Foundation, is seeking nominations for a woman to be honored as Woman of the Year. “This year's focus is on women who work in business and labor,” said Jennifer Barton, head of this year's committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Suisun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gary W. Smith: It's good Trump isn't a politician 3 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 3
White privillage 3 hr Kurshan 14 Arrests 5
News Police across Solano add DUI patrols for Super ... 7 hr Anon 4
Fernando Castro 8 hr FabFred 1
News JumpStart Vallejo picked up $90,000 during elec... 12 hr Wanglow 2
News Vallejo Lemon Festival cookoff crowns winning d... 15 hr Heather 1
Mare Island business wins multi-million dollar ... 15 hr Eastside Tom 3
See all Suisun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Suisun City Forum Now

Suisun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Suisun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Suisun City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,406 • Total comments across all topics: 278,570,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC