Lake Berryessa level rises quickly in wake of storms
A flood warning for Solano County will remain in place until 9:15 a.m. Saturday as runoff from recent storms flood portions of the county and continue to push Lake Berryessa toward its upper limits. The National Weather Service forecast calls for decreasing chances of rain through Friday, giving way to sunny weather beginning Saturday and lingering through the early part of next week before yet another system approaches the area Thursday.
