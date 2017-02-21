Lake Berryessa inches toward full cap...

Lake Berryessa inches toward full capacity

Friday Feb 17 Read more: The Reporter

As of 9 a.m. Thursday morning the water was a mere 2.4 inches below the top of the Lake Berryessa Glory Hole. According to the Lake Berryessa News, the lake has risen slightly more than 36 feet since the first of the year and more than 41 feet since it was at its lowest in October 2016.

