Hearing delayed for Suisun City vehicle theft suspect
A man accused in a January car theft in Suisun City appeared briefly Tuesday in Solano County Superior Court for a probable cause hearing, which was delayed. The man, 36-year-old Steward Bonton, of Vallejo, is facing a total of nine felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to his Jan. 31 arrest near Sunset Avenue and Merganser Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Suisun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi...
|44 min
|I hear the train ...
|54
|JumpStart Vallejo leaders say group will be mor...
|1 hr
|im feelin sammie
|11
|Arrest made in apparent Vallejo homicide
|4 hr
|ebonic translation
|4
|Guilty plea in federal firearms case out of Fai...
|6 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vallejo's old Grocery Outlet has new owners
|6 hr
|Craig A
|5
|California Lawmaker Wants Referendum to Deport ...
|7 hr
|illegal
|3
|Pirates seek record, not booty, at California f... (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|Rowdy Pharts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Suisun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC