Hearing date confirmed for Suisun City vehicle theft suspect

A man arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and possessing a controlled substance made a brief appearance Thursday in Solano County Superior Court, where an upcoming preliminary hearing date was confirmed. The man, 36-year-old Steward Bonton, of Vallejo, is facing a total of nine felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to his Jan. 31 arrest near Sunset Avenue and Merganser Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.