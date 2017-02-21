Hearing date confirmed for Suisun Cit...

Hearing date confirmed for Suisun City vehicle theft suspect

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The Reporter

A man arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and possessing a controlled substance made a brief appearance Thursday in Solano County Superior Court, where an upcoming preliminary hearing date was confirmed. The man, 36-year-old Steward Bonton, of Vallejo, is facing a total of nine felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to his Jan. 31 arrest near Sunset Avenue and Merganser Drive.

