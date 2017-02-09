Healthy cooking joins Suisun after-sc...

Healthy cooking joins Suisun after-school program

A program to teach how to make healthier meals made its debut Thursday before children who attend the Star Gate after-school program at Suisun Elementary School. "This is a healthy recipe that kids can try at home," said Suisun City Recreation Supervisor Zack Ortiz as he prepared the ingredients.

