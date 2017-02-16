Health officials tie tuberculosis cas...

Health officials tie tuberculosis case to Armijo High

Families of Armijo High School students with their own serious health conditions attended a press conference Thursday to hear what county Public Health and Fairfield-Suisun school officials had to say about an ongoing investigation into an active case of pulmonary tuberculosis disease linked to the campus. Sal Martinez, of Suisun City, felt as if school officials should have said more when members of his family went to the school to get instructional material for his daughter, who had a liver transplant seven years ago, but was just getting out of the hospital after a four-day stay and is susceptible to other ailments.

