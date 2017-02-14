Flooding forces closure of schools
Flooding this morning forced the cancellation of classes at Suisun Elementary in Suisun City, in the central sector of the city, on Golden Eye Way, Fairfield-Suisun Unified Superintendent Kris Corey reported in a text to The Reporter. “For the safety of our students and our parent drivers, we want to have people refrain from trying to drive on roads that are partially covered in water,” she wrote.
